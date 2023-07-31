Loki Season 2: Why The TVA Tech Guy Looks So Familiar

The "Loki" Season 2 trailer focuses heavily on all of the show's returning characters — namely, Mobius (Owen Wilson), the God of Mischief himself (Tom Hiddleston), and his formidable female variant (Sophia Di Martino). However, the trailer also introduces a handful of new characters, none more noteworthy than OB, a friendly and nonchalant tech repairman for the Time Variance Authority. In its first scene, the season's trailer sees Mobius and Loki meet up with OB to request help with the latter's sudden, disorienting case of "timeslipping."

OB is one of several new characters set to be featured throughout "Loki" Season 2, and odds are, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will recognize the actor who plays the already beloved TVA worker. That's because OB is played by none other than "Everything Everywhere All At Once" star Ke Huy Quan. A former child actor, Quan has once again become one of the most beloved and recognizable faces in Hollywood over the course of the past two years. For that reason alone, it's easy to see why the actor's seemingly charming performance as OB is given as much of a spotlight as it is in the "Loki" Season 2 trailer.

For those who might not be familiar with Quan's impressive career, here are some of the films and TV shows that "Loki" viewers may have seen the actor in before.