Loki's New MCU Role At The End Of Season 2 Explained

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 6 — "Glorious Purpose"

The God of Lies (Tom Hiddleston) finds his purpose — and it's greater than he could ever have suspected. In Season 1 of "Loki," the titular trickster variant struggles to find meaning in his existence. In Season 2, he settles on friendship and is ready to do quite a lot to help his allies at the Time Variance Authority. However, few could have suspected just how far he is willing to go to save them before the "Loki" Season 2 finale premiered.

"Glorious Purpose" makes full use of Loki's time-hopping powers as the god puts himself in a "Groundhog Day"-style loop, repeatedly trying to fix the Temporal Loom for hundreds of years until he finally learns that the attempt was doomed all along. He also discovers that the entire story so far has been rigged to keep He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) in charge. Loki isn't about to let impossible odds stop him, though. After numerous time-hopping antics and with centuries of wisdom now under his belt, the trickster takes command of the mission and weaves the errant timeline branches into a structure that resembles the mythical World's Tree, Yggdrasil.

With this, Loki takes his place at the heart of every timeline and becomes the God of Stories. However, that's just one side of his new role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. By taking control of the timelines, Loki not only defeats He Who Remains but takes his place. What's more, he's effectively controlling the Multiverse now, which might make him the MCU's most powerful god.