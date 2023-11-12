Predicting The Biggest Box Office Bombs Of 2024

What's harder than making a movie? Making a movie guaranteed to make money. Take the wild summer of 2023 for example. Despite starring Tom Cruise (whose "Top Gun: Maverick" jetted away with $1.4 billion worldwide in 2022), "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1" was outgrossed by a social satire about a plastic doll and a three-hour biopic about the eccentric builder of the atomic bomb. Meanwhile, the long-awaited returns of Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones and Michael Keaton as Batman straight up bombed. Who could have predicted this? Nobody — and that's the point.

There are no sure things in Hollywood and in an age of seven-second attention spans, predicting audience tastes a year from now is a real mission impossible. Would-be bombs can become blockbusters, while surefire smashes can turn into turkeys. If we had a cinematic crystal ball we'd be billionaires. Still, there are some upcoming movies that seem destined for disaster. We're not rooting for their demise ... but we are betting on it. Sure, some of these movies may thrive on streamers, but when it comes to the silver screen, we believe they are sure to be the biggest box office bombs of 2024.