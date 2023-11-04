Kevin Costner's Yellowstone Contract Reveal Creates A Big Season 5 Problem

It's almost been a year since "Yellowstone" Season 5 aired its mid-season finale, and fans are still no closer to finding out what fates await John Dutton and his ranch-dwelling brood. The series has been plagued by controversy for most of this year, with much of the hubbub surrounding the impending exit of Kevin Costner and how series creator Taylor Sheridan will handle it. And if recent legal disclosures examined by Insider are any indication, Sheridan's job could be more complicated than previously believed, as Costner is apparently not currently under contract to return.

That surprising news came about in a legal filing in which Costner claims his 2023 income will be dramatically different than 2022 as there's no more "Yellowstone" money coming in. "I will earn substantially less in 2023 than I did in 2022," the statement reads. "This is because I am no longer under contract for 'Yellowstone,' the principal source of my income last year." And yes, if Costner is not under contract, he's obviously not required to return for the back half of Season 5.

However, it's unclear whether Costner was never signed on for Season 5 in its entirety or if the actor is just implying he has no further obligations to the franchise. But if Costner is sitting the rest of Season 5 out, Sheridan has his work cut out for him in conjuring a palatable exit for arguably the show's most important character.