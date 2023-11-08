Mean Girls Trailer Debuts A Shot-For-Shot Remake Of Lindsay Lohan's Classic Rom-Com

As many YouTuber commenters pointed out already, this trailer is quite misleading. In addition to being a remake, the upcoming film is an adaptation of "Mean Girls: The Musical." However, that doesn't come across clearly due to the absence of actual songs in the teaser — despite a brief glimpse of some glitter-exploding-dance-chaos. "I'm surprised the trailer doesn't feature any aspect of this being a musical, since u know, that's the main difference in this version," @DXCary10 wrote, echoing the view of many other fans in the comments section.

However, some fans feel that omitting the musical numbers from the trailer is a wise move for promotional purposes. YouTuber @pontip3262 suggested that this aspect of the film will be teased later on; for now, though, the idea is to appeal to viewers who might not be familiar with the stage show.

Regardless of whether this film fully commits to being a remake or a musical adaptation, some people aren't looking forward to the new "Mean Girls," as they feel its existence is unnecessary. "I have low expectations for this, @jrojas2520 added. "The original will never be topped."

We'll have to see what this Regina George has in store for Cady when this latest "Mean Girls" hits theaters on January 12, 2024.