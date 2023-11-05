My 600-Lb Life's Biggest Scandals Explained

Trouble has been brewing at "My 600-lb. Life" since the very beginning of the series. In 2012, just as the first season of the show was being released, Dr. Now was sued for malpractice by one of his patients, according to Radar Online. The patient, Michelle Park, claimed that he had left a piece of tubing inside her while performing a gastric sleeve surgery.

This tubing initially went unnoticed, but made its presence known in dramatic fashion some 22 months later when it punctured Park's colon. She subsequently needed to have part of her colon removed, causing extreme physical, emotional, and financial distress. Park suddenly dismissed the suit without comment in 2013, which might give the impression that she was wrong about Dr. Now's involvement (the lawsuit reportedly stated that tube removal is typically the anesthesiologist's duty), but it's also possible that she and Dr. Now settled out of court.

"The lawsuit against me was dismissed because I was not the one who left the tube," Dr. Now told Radar Online in 2019. While Dr. Now denies any wrongdoing in Park's case, it's not a great look for the series, and it's a matter never acknowledged on screen (the show was created and is produced by his son). "My 600-lb. Life" participants frequently entrust this man with their lives, so it's worth wondering how much (if anything) they are told about this past conflict.