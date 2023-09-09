Why My 600-Lb Life Producers Were Sued By James 'L.B.' Bonner's Family

In February 2018, "My 600-lb Life" audiences witnessed the story of James "L.B." Bonner, a 29-year-old from South Carolina who weighed 642 pounds at the start of his journey. He uses a prosthetic leg due to an ATV accident and lives with his adoptive parents, whom he fears he's disappointing. By the end of the episode, Bonner is doing well and making surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan proud. He's down to 326 pounds, is living on his own, and expresses excitement about the future.

In August 2018, at the age of 30, Bonner was found deceased with a gunshot wound, and his death was soon ruled a suicide. In early 2020, his family sued Megalomedia, the production company behind "My 600-lb Life," claiming it played a part in Bonner's death. According to the lawsuit, obtained exclusively by Starcasm, Bonner's physical and mental health suffered post-surgery, but producers allegedly offered little assistance.

The lawsuit reads, in part, "Moreover, due to the rapid weight loss and lack of sufficient after care [sic], LB's teeth became loose and some fell out, his vision became impaired, and he suffered from general malaise. All the while he continued to suffer psychologically and physically, the show continued to pressure."