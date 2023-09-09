Why My 600-Lb Life Producers Were Sued By James 'L.B.' Bonner's Family
In February 2018, "My 600-lb Life" audiences witnessed the story of James "L.B." Bonner, a 29-year-old from South Carolina who weighed 642 pounds at the start of his journey. He uses a prosthetic leg due to an ATV accident and lives with his adoptive parents, whom he fears he's disappointing. By the end of the episode, Bonner is doing well and making surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan proud. He's down to 326 pounds, is living on his own, and expresses excitement about the future.
In August 2018, at the age of 30, Bonner was found deceased with a gunshot wound, and his death was soon ruled a suicide. In early 2020, his family sued Megalomedia, the production company behind "My 600-lb Life," claiming it played a part in Bonner's death. According to the lawsuit, obtained exclusively by Starcasm, Bonner's physical and mental health suffered post-surgery, but producers allegedly offered little assistance.
The lawsuit reads, in part, "Moreover, due to the rapid weight loss and lack of sufficient after care [sic], LB's teeth became loose and some fell out, his vision became impaired, and he suffered from general malaise. All the while he continued to suffer psychologically and physically, the show continued to pressure."
James 'L.B.' Bonner suffered mental and financial pressure
The lawsuit provides several examples of the pressure that Megalomedia allegedly put on James "L.B." Bonner, claiming he was forced by the production company to shave his beard and return to South Carolina after his move to Texas because footage of him packing wasn't captured the first time around.
Prior to his death, Bonner, who was filming a "My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?" update episode, got in trouble with TLC for posting current photos and doing live streams on Facebook. He told one of his followers (via Starcasm), "Certain 'people' don't like how open I was about things on the Facebook live videos and posting pics."
According to the lawsuit, there was also financial pressure on Bonner after Megalomedia allegedly failed to cover all of his medical bills. This led to Bonner being contacted by bill collectors and his credit being negatively affected. When he informed a production assistant, "I'm not in a good place right now it's dark," she replied, "Fake it till you make it." All of these factors, said his family, proved to be too much for him to handle and led to his death.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.