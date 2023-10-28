The Untold Truth Of My 600-Lb. Life's Dr. Now

Dr. Now is a star on the small screen, but how did he get there? How did one man go from being an average Texas surgeon to the face of a hit reality television series? The answer is closer than you might think: Dr. Now's son, Jonathan Nowzaradan, should be partially credited for kickstarting this claim to fame.

It began exactly two decades ago in 2003, when Jonathan founded the production company Megalomedia. After a few years of spent creating personal, under-the-radar projects, Megalomedia distributed its first documentary film, "World's Heaviest Woman." This film documented the journey of Renee Williams, an 841 lb. woman who was seeking weight loss surgery, but was routinely getting turned away by doctors who felt her case was too big of a risk to stake their medical reputation on. Who was the first doctor brave enough to take on her case and agree to the surgery? You guessed it — Dr. Now.

Jonathan heard about this risky venture his father was embarking on, and decided to make it a Megalomedia production, proceeding to round up a camera crew to film the entire procedure. While the surgery was a success, Williams passed away from a heart attack two weeks following the operation. Despite the tragic turn of events, it was a grand slam for Megalomedia, as "World's Heaviest Woman" quickly drew press attention from the likes of Enter­tainment Tonight, The Insider, Inside Edition, The View, and 20/20.

Following "World's Heaviest Woman," Megalomedia would continue chronicling weight loss journeys with the six-episode series "Last Chance to Live," which eventually became "My 600-lb. Life." Dr. Now was already an accomplished surgeon, but it was his son who showcased his skillset to the world. Dr. Now is essentially a reverse nepotism baby. A nepotism parent, perhaps?