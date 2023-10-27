The Ending Of Five Nights At Freddy's Explained

Contains spoilers for the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie

After nearly a decade of development, the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie finally arrives to take the iconic world and characters of the video game and bring them into a real-life nightmare. The film — based on the hit game series of the same name created by Scott Cawthon — follows Mike (Josh Hutcherson), a new security guard at a once-prominent but now closed family entertainment center called Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. Although the gig is remarkably easy at first, Mike starts to notice that this place isn't completely dead. He is suspicious of the giant animatronic characters around him and believes that they aren't exactly lifeless. Eventually, Mike discovers the horrors of Freddy's and finds himself in a fight for survival against hulking mechanical monstrosities.

"Five Nights at Freddy's" features an unnerving yet nostalgic setting full of horrors, both mechanized and personal. As much as Freddy and his animatronic cohorts deliver chilling sights and nasty kills, there's also lingering personal trauma that stems from Mike's past, adding another layer of anguish to the whole ordeal. All the emotion and terror of the film's story builds toward a big finale where Mike not only faces his personal strife but also confronts a secret puppet master who steps out of the shadows. With so much to unpack with "Five Nights at Freddy's" and its potential to spin into a larger film franchise, let's dive deep into everything that happens at the end of the movie.