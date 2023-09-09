Five Nights At Freddy's Rise From Indie Game To Full-Blown Movie Explained

Most of the time, it ends up being the huge video games, put out by major companies, that are chosen to be adapted into movies — "Super Mario Bros.," "Street Fighter," "Resident Evil," "Tomb Raider," and so on. So how did "Five Nights at Freddy's," a game that was created and distributed entirely by a single person, get to the point where it is getting a big-budget film distributed by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions?

"Five Nights at Freddy's" — or "FNaF" for short — started out as a self-produced indie game that was built almost entirely around clicking between what were largely still images. To say that it captured lightning in a bottle would be an understatement, as it would take very little time for "FNaF" to grow into a multi-million-dollar brand that consisted not only of multiple video games but also books, toys, and more.

Here's the story of how a guy who had spent years as a struggling mobile game maker eventually became a co-writer on a major motion picture based on his creation — and whose estimated net worth is now $70 million.