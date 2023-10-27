Five Nights At Freddy's: How The Film Sets Up A Major Sequel Villain

Contains spoilers for "Five Nights at Freddy's"

After a successful line of video games and establishing a passionate fan empire online, "Five Nights at Freddy's" has finally arrived at a movie theater near you ... also on Peacock. Fans will surely love how the film does justice to the games, giving the signature animatronics, like Freddy, Chica, and Foxy, plenty of time to shine. And of course, there are ample Easter eggs for devotees to consume, including one that could set up some more dastardly misadventures for a sequel.

A running gag throughout the movie involves characters stumbling upon a small, cheeky-looking animatronic holding a balloon, whom fans will instantly recognize as Balloon Boy. At first, it seems like he's there only to provide jump scares, but in the mid-credits scene, Balloon Boy winds up in the taxi driver's cab, with the implication he's just as dangerous as Freddy and his friends.

In the games, Balloon Boy makes his debut in "Five Nights at Freddy's 2," so his inclusion in the movie seems to set him up for an appearance in a prospective sequel. He's a secondary antagonist in the game, and interestingly, he doesn't actually try to kill the player. Instead, he laughs menacingly and disables the flashlight and air vent lights, making the player more prone to an attack from one of the other murderous animatronics at Freddy's.