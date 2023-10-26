Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Should Be Rated-R (& Use This Game Storyline)

You'd think that a horror film adapted from an indie game series that centers on animatronic restaurant mascots possessed by the vengeful souls of murdered children would get fast-tracked to the silver screen. Instead, a live-action reimagining of "Five Nights at Freddy's" was locked in development hell for the last eight years. Maybe that "Chuck E. Cheese" hush money runs deep, maybe game creator Scott Cawthon insists on every adapted detail passing his approval, or maybe "FNAF" is just the most bonkers confusing story ever to grace a computer screen?

Probably the last one. Because now that the movie has finally happened, figuring out the inevitable sequel is a whole new can of worms.

As of this writing, the game franchise has nine canonical installments, with four spin-off titles floating around in the ether. Release order aside, the correct chronology to play these games is dubious, at best, and plot information is hidden beneath vague environmental elements and scattered bits of dialogue. Converting that into a digestible, compelling, standalone film — much less a series– was never going to be a task for the faint of heart.

Still, there's one thing that a "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" needs to fix that's already clear. The first movie, for all it gets right, is sterile and clean in a way that just doesn't match the rusted, bloody world of the "FNAF" games. The reason, once you dig a little deeper, is obvious: it's rated PG-13.

Now, assuming "FNAF" rakes in enough cash to merit a sequel, then Blumhouse should allow it to be the R-rated nightmare fuel that it yearns to be. And we know the perfect game storyline for it to build a sequel upon.