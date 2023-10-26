Why Steve Raglan From Five Nights At Freddy's Looks So Familiar

If you're reading this, there's a good chance you like scary movies. (You're likely already doing a Ghostface impression after hearing that phrase.) So it's fair to assume that you might have seen 1996's "Scream," Wes Craven's meta-slasher that reinvited a stale slasher genre. Still, this list wouldn't be complete without acknowledging Lillard's role within the horror classic. With "Scream," Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson created the perfect blend of using (and satirizing) horror movie tropes. Craven and Williamson's universe is now a six-film franchise. In 2023, horror fans learned that "Freaky" director Christopher Landon will direct the untitled Scream 7 – making the present as good a time as any to watch (or rewatch) the film that started it all.

In "Scream," Lillard appeared alongside Rose McGowan ("Charmed"), Jamie Kennedy ("Malibu's Most Wanted"), Skeet Ulrich ("Riverdale"), and franchise lead Neve Campbell ("The Lincoln Lawyer"). In the film, a group of teenage friends band together as their hometown reels from a gruesome killer called Ghostface. Of course, the big twist ending is what fans remember most now and it would have been impossible to land without Lillard's acting.

For a Vulture interview in 2022, Lillard and Ulrich discussed their experience of making the movie. Lillard shared, "Nobody was out trying to make an iconic movie. We were just trying to make the best movie possible, and quite frankly, it was a horror movie at a time when Wes Craven hadn't made a good horror movie in a long time. So it wasn't like there were great expectations, but there was the sense that we were all in. Nobody was jaded. Nobody's protecting themselves or being like, 'This is lame.' Everyone was all in ... It really speaks to the artistry."