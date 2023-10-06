The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie Has Already Made Its Budget Back - Here's How

In an industry with out-of-control budgets and potentially waning audience interest, Jason Blum of Blumhouse reigns supreme. The powerhouse producer has a history of taking original ideas and spinning them off into massive franchises, most notably "Paranormal Activity," which was made on a budget of $15,000 and went on to gross $193 million at the global box office, making it one of the most profitable films ever. Now, Blum is trying his hand at pre-existing intellectual property with an upcoming movie based on the bestselling video game "Five Nights at Freddy's."

There's a lot riding on this film's success, but it has one thing going for it — it's already made back its budget. In an exposé for Fortune, Blum discussed his next cinematic venture. "Five Nights at Freddy's" carries a higher budget than most Blumhouse films, coming in at over $20 million, with a decent percentage going toward practical animatronics. Blum shared that the horror flick has already made back its production cost thanks to the sale of streaming and theatrical distribution rights.

While he doesn't share precise numbers, "Five Nights at Freddy's" is already a hit. And with such a rabid fanbase surrounding the property, it's bound to do exceptionally well when it comes out in theaters and on Peacock on October 27.