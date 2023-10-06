The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie Has Already Made Its Budget Back - Here's How
In an industry with out-of-control budgets and potentially waning audience interest, Jason Blum of Blumhouse reigns supreme. The powerhouse producer has a history of taking original ideas and spinning them off into massive franchises, most notably "Paranormal Activity," which was made on a budget of $15,000 and went on to gross $193 million at the global box office, making it one of the most profitable films ever. Now, Blum is trying his hand at pre-existing intellectual property with an upcoming movie based on the bestselling video game "Five Nights at Freddy's."
There's a lot riding on this film's success, but it has one thing going for it — it's already made back its budget. In an exposé for Fortune, Blum discussed his next cinematic venture. "Five Nights at Freddy's" carries a higher budget than most Blumhouse films, coming in at over $20 million, with a decent percentage going toward practical animatronics. Blum shared that the horror flick has already made back its production cost thanks to the sale of streaming and theatrical distribution rights.
While he doesn't share precise numbers, "Five Nights at Freddy's" is already a hit. And with such a rabid fanbase surrounding the property, it's bound to do exceptionally well when it comes out in theaters and on Peacock on October 27.
Five Nights at Freddy's is projected to open with at least $33 million
While making back its production costs is great, Blumhouse is in the business of turning a profit, and by the looks of things at the moment, "Five Nights at Freddy's" will be a hit. Box Office Pro estimates the film will bring in between $33 and $42 million on its opening weekend. That's not too shabby, and the flick has several factors going for it. It's going to be the biggest new release of its weekend, and hopefully, the hype from "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," which will be released on October 13, will die down a bit after a couple of weeks. Additionally, "Five Nights at Freddy's" is rated PG-13, which allows a fairly wide demographic to check it out.
The expected success is all the more impressive considering "Five Nights at Freddy's" will receive a simultaneous theatrical and streaming release. If people don't want to go to the theater on October 27, they can watch the film from the comfort of their homes on Peacock. But there's a good chance the dual release won't stop diehard fans from venturing into the cineplex. The video game series has developed a loyal following since the first game came out in 2014. The fanbase has only grown from there, and a quick search online will reveal countless pieces of fan-made artwork and a hit song in the form of "Join Us for a Bite."
Blumhouse may just have its next hit film franchise. With several other games available for inspiration, "Five Nights at Freddy's" may haunt movie theaters for some time to come.