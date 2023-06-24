Suits: How Many Seasons Are In The Drama Series?

Lawyer drama "Suits" premiered on USA in 2011 and remained a mainstay for the network for much of the following decade. Harvey Reginald Specter stars in "Suits" as Gabriel Macht, an accomplished lawyer at a top firm in New York City. He decides to hire the inexperienced Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) who technically isn't allowed to practice law but does so anyway. That said, Mike possesses a photographic memory, giving him a leg up on some of his peers with more accomplishments in the legal field.

"Suits" aired for nine seasons in total. Over the course of that lengthy run, consisting of 134 episodes, Harvey, Mike, and their companions — including Meghan Markle's character Rachel Zane, who moves to Seattle after a seven-season arc — all change considerably. Mike, in fact, is entirely absent from Season 8, shifting the series' focus onto Harvey and the rest of its core group of lawyers and law-adjacent individuals.

Those interested in the most comprehensive experience possible, meanwhile, might want to watch the "Suits" web series episodes some might not even know exist on YouTube titled "Suits: Recruits." These bonus episodes aside, "Suits" tells a complete story with a definitive ending that caps off its nine seasons.