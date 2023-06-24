Suits: How Many Seasons Are In The Drama Series?
Lawyer drama "Suits" premiered on USA in 2011 and remained a mainstay for the network for much of the following decade. Harvey Reginald Specter stars in "Suits" as Gabriel Macht, an accomplished lawyer at a top firm in New York City. He decides to hire the inexperienced Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) who technically isn't allowed to practice law but does so anyway. That said, Mike possesses a photographic memory, giving him a leg up on some of his peers with more accomplishments in the legal field.
"Suits" aired for nine seasons in total. Over the course of that lengthy run, consisting of 134 episodes, Harvey, Mike, and their companions — including Meghan Markle's character Rachel Zane, who moves to Seattle after a seven-season arc — all change considerably. Mike, in fact, is entirely absent from Season 8, shifting the series' focus onto Harvey and the rest of its core group of lawyers and law-adjacent individuals.
Those interested in the most comprehensive experience possible, meanwhile, might want to watch the "Suits" web series episodes some might not even know exist on YouTube titled "Suits: Recruits." These bonus episodes aside, "Suits" tells a complete story with a definitive ending that caps off its nine seasons.
Suits' longevity surprised even its creator and showrunner
On the date that the "Suits" series finale aired in September of 2019, Deadline published an interview with its creator and showrunner Aaron Korsh about wrapping up a project that defined his work life for the better part of a decade. As it turns out, Korsh never expected "Suits" to run for as long as it ultimately did. "When I wrote the first script I had no intention of even attempting to sell it," he said. "I never contemplated even what would happen in episode two let alone episode 134. Then, even if I had, we went so much farther."
Korsh told Deadline that he and his writing staff only just came up with the major plot beats of its ending near the conclusion of its penultimate season before nailing down some specifics midway, even, into its final run of episodes. Based on this timeline, some details of how and when "Suits" would end seemingly weren't finalized until its last six months or so of its existence.
By his own account, then, Korsh's ability to adapt and continue writing new episodes of "Suits" well beyond his initial plans resulted in 134 episodes across nine seasons, becoming one the longest-running dramas in USA Network's history.