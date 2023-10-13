The Suits Universe Is Set To Expand With A New Series

The as-yet untitled "Suits" project isn't the first series to carry on the show's legacy. At the same time "Suits" was airing its final season, USA Network came out with "Pearson" in the summer of 2019. It picked up with Jessica Pearson, played by Gina Torres from the original series, as she entered the Chicago political realm. Unfortunately, it didn't fare as well, getting canceled after one season. But maybe "Pearson" was ahead of its time, coming out too soon before "Suits" could get renewed interest like it's seen on Netflix.

There's currently no plan for where the new "Suits" show will end up. Both "Suits" and "Pearson" aired episodes on USA Network first, but seeing how "Suits" has taken on new life after its cancellation, perhaps it will become a streaming original. The second life of "Suits" has been positively extraordinary to witness, in part of what it has to say about what viewers actually want to watch. In this instance, people wanted a breezy long-running drama series that had a chance to play out over nine seasons rather than getting canceled after two. There's also the Meghan Markle factor, with people perhaps wanting to see what she was up to prior to becoming a British royal.

No one is more surprised by the revitalized interest than Aaron Korsh, who posted on X, formerly known on Twitter, "I always thought we were underestimated, but it turns out, even I underestimated #Suits." Now, "Suits" may become the next great TV franchise where people tune in to see attractive people hang out in pristine buildings.