The Suits Universe Is Set To Expand With A New Series
A new television universe is on the horizon, and it's coming from the world of "Suits." Deadline announced that "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh is working on a new show for NBCUniversal set within the world of the original series. No specifics are available at this time, but the word is that there is heavy interest in this show.
"Suits" ended its nine-season run in 2019 after many cast members left, most notably Meghan Markle to join the British royal family. However, it's received renewed interest as of late after blowing up on streaming services. It's available to watch on Netflix and Peacock, but its placement on the former streamer really helped the series take off. After arriving on the platform in June, "Suits" broke various streaming records, including claiming the top spot on the Nielsen streaming charts for 12 weeks. Deadline also reports the new show will follow in the vein of "CSI" and "NCIS," which probably means there will be a new cast of characters. But maybe some familiar faces will swing by for cameos.
The announcement comes after Suits took every other streaming show to the cleaners
The as-yet untitled "Suits" project isn't the first series to carry on the show's legacy. At the same time "Suits" was airing its final season, USA Network came out with "Pearson" in the summer of 2019. It picked up with Jessica Pearson, played by Gina Torres from the original series, as she entered the Chicago political realm. Unfortunately, it didn't fare as well, getting canceled after one season. But maybe "Pearson" was ahead of its time, coming out too soon before "Suits" could get renewed interest like it's seen on Netflix.
There's currently no plan for where the new "Suits" show will end up. Both "Suits" and "Pearson" aired episodes on USA Network first, but seeing how "Suits" has taken on new life after its cancellation, perhaps it will become a streaming original. The second life of "Suits" has been positively extraordinary to witness, in part of what it has to say about what viewers actually want to watch. In this instance, people wanted a breezy long-running drama series that had a chance to play out over nine seasons rather than getting canceled after two. There's also the Meghan Markle factor, with people perhaps wanting to see what she was up to prior to becoming a British royal.
No one is more surprised by the revitalized interest than Aaron Korsh, who posted on X, formerly known on Twitter, "I always thought we were underestimated, but it turns out, even I underestimated #Suits." Now, "Suits" may become the next great TV franchise where people tune in to see attractive people hang out in pristine buildings.