Deadpool 3 Star Ryan Reynolds Has One Major Request For His Fight With Wolverine

One of the most anticipated big-screen fights in recent memory is on the way in "Deadpool 3" when Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) finally squares off against Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and the film's director, Shawn Levy, said Reynolds is already tipping his hand as to who he wants to win.

During a recent interview on Sirius XM's "The Jess Cagle Show," Levy said since Reynolds is his co-writer on the film, he appears to be leaning toward a victory by Wolverine when their hotly anticipated showdown is all said and done — even though that it appears that Jackman wants his character to come out on the losing end.

"Hugh is such a fan of Ryan's and Ryan knows the opportunity that it is to have Wolverine co-star in a Deadpool movie," Levy told Cagle and his co-host Julia Cunningham. "Both guys are always trying to set up the other to win and I'll say this, because Ryan also was my fellow writer on this movie and is my fellow producer on this movie at every turn, Ryan is amazing at wanting Deadpool to lose."