Deadpool 3 Will Reportedly Get New Release Date

"Deadpool 3" was on track to be one of 2024's most prominent films. Not only does it continue the "Deadpool" saga, which has raked in well over $1.5 billion to date, but it also serves as the first 20th Century Fox "X-Men" property to be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For Disney, the studio behind the MCU, "Deadpool 3" was supposed to be the start of its highly profitable and exciting 2024 summer slate. With the coveted May release now potentially gone, Deadline speculates that "Captain America: Brave New World," which has already completed production, could take the "Deadpool 3" spot. The outlet suggests that "Deadpool 3" could debut in multiplexes in late July or early November, though nothing is confirmed as of yet.

As disappointed as fans must be, this delay allows director Shawn Levy and the rest of the "Deadpool 3" creative team more time to ruminate on the film, which is set to be a major part of the MCU. With so much additional time, it's also possible that the delays allow Levy and Ryan Reynolds to finally live up to the rumors and tap America's sweetheart Taylor Swift into cameoing for "Deadpool 3."

For now, though, it's best to take everything with a grain of salt, as Disney hasn't confirmed the release date change. Steven Weintraub of Collider suggested on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the film could still make the May release date if Disney is willing to fight for it. "If the strike gets settled soon, the release date won't change," they speculated. "VFX can be rushed if the studio wants to spend extra $. Longer SAG strike lasts, the more of a chance the date is pushed."