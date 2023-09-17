Deadpool 3 Rumor Teases How Daniel Radcliffe Can Finally Play Wolverine

Without question, the multiverse concept has expanded comic book films from Marvel and DC in considerable ways. Thanks to the superheroes' abilities to hop to alternate timelines in different universes, fan-cast favorites like John Krasinski can pop up as "Fantastic Four" team member Dr. Reed Richards via the MCU multiverse in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." In addition, a previously unrealized version of Nicolas Cage in the canceled film "Superman Lives" made an unexpected appearance in DC's "The Flash."

So, thanks to endless opportunities that comic book multiverses present storytellers, the idea of casting "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe as "X-Men" stalwart Wolverine doesn't seem so far-fetched. In recent years, fans have been vocal about Radcliffe playing Wolverine in the "X-Men" universe, a character who of course was made popular by Hugh Jackman when he made his debut as the adamantium-clawed mutant in the 2000 blockbuster "X-Men." In addition, gorgeous fan art has been posted imagining Radcliffe as the next Wolverine.

And while Jackman is slated to reprise Wolverine opposite Ryan Reynolds for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure "Deadpool 3," rumors are beginning to swirl that Radcliffe will turn up in the film as well. According to @DeadpoolUpdate on Twitter, "Daniel Radcliffe has reportedly been cast in 'DEADPOOL 3' for a 'secret role.'" In addition, @Retro_Actual went so far as to tweet fan art for the film highlighting some Wolverine variants, which include Radcliffe in the mutant's original yellow spandex outfit.