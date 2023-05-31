Deadpool 3 Rumor: Three Original X-Men Will Return With Hugh Jackman's Wolverine
According to sci-fi entertainment insider @CanWeGetToast, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first trip into R-rated movie territory is shaping up to be quite the multiversal affair. "Hugh Jackman's Wolverine won't be the only X-Man returning in #Deadpool3! Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and James Marsden will also reprise their roles as their [sic] Storm, Jean Gray [sic], and Cyclops respectively," they wrote alongside a GIF of the four characters in 2000's "X-Men."
Despite Jackman having initially retired from the role after the 2017 hit "Logan," it was his idea to return as Wolverine in "Deadpool 3," with Jackman and the Merc with a Mouth himself, Ryan Reynolds, making the announcement on Twitter in September 2022. This, alongside Patrick Stewart's cameo as a variant of Charles Xavier in director Sam Raimi's 2022 blockbuster "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," has no doubt opened the floodgates for other "X-Men" actors to make their debuts in the MCU as well (made possible, of course, by Disney's $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox in 2019).
Janssen, Marsden, and Berry all seem open to returning to their X-Men characters
In 2021, Famke Janssen told Looper in an exclusive interview that she couldn't imagine coming back to the franchise because Sophie Turner had assumed the role of Jean Grey in "X-Men: Apocalypse" and "Dark Phoenix." Still, many characters in the "X-Men" universe have two different iterations — most notably Magneto (Michael Fassbender and Ian McKellen) and Professor X (James McAvoy and Patrick Stewart) — and Janssen would be open to doing the same. "It'd be great [to come back], but let's just see how life goes," she concluded.
In 2022, James Marsden told Looper in an exclusive interview that he would also be game to return as Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, if he got the call. "['X-Men'] was the big movie that made me. I felt like it put me out there to the world on an international level," he said. "That became a very close family to me as well, with Hugh [Jackman] and Halle [Berry] and everybody. If they open that back up, then yeah, sure, why not?"
Meanwhile, the rumor about Halle Berry's return as Ororo Munroe, aka Storm, already seems to be coming true, with the actor posting a Storm-y new photo on Twitter just after "Deadpool 3" began filming in which she is sporting short white hair, one of the distinguishing features of her "X-Men" character. "Deadpool 3" is set for a November 8, 2024, release.