Why HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Made The Right Choice To Shine Its Light On John Stewart

Warner Bros. Discovery has finally handed DC's reins to someone who knows their stuff. Two of them, in fact. From now on, James Gunn and Peter Safran will monitor all DC film and television productions, and their appointment has already come with some equally exciting announcements. For one, Henry Cavill is now set for a comeback as Superman. Two, Matt Reeves' Battinson-centric take on the Dark Knight is getting even more spin-off productions.

This significant shake-up doesn't end on the streets of Metropolis and Gotham, though — it extends to the furthest reaches of space. Because right before the massive signing of DC's new Kevin Feige-like authority, one huge alteration that involved the slowly simmering HBO Max "Green Lantern" series took place. The show, initially set to focus on stubborn space cop Guy Gardner (Finn Witrock) and Golden Age Green Lantern Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine), has pivoted, and the central protagonist will now be the legendary earth-based Lantern John Stewart (per The Hollywood Reporter).

One of the first Black heroes to adorn DC's comic book pages in 1972, John Stewart has, arguably, become just as much of a pop culture icon as Hal Jordan. However, while Jordan is a legend on the printed page (often referred to as the "greatest Lantern of them all"), his live-action debut was tarnished by the Ryan Reynolds film. Stewart, meanwhile, was turned into a household name thanks to his enduring presence in the realm of animation, to the point where for an entire generation of kids, he was their Green Lantern — a legacy that could make the live-action HBO Max series a force to be reckoned with.