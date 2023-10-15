The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Cast And More Details
There are several shows in the undead franchise to choose from, but it's pretty clear where fans stand regarding "The Walking Dead: Dead City." The unlikely pairing of Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for a suicide mission to save Hershel Rhee (Logan Kim) from sinister captors on the walker-filled island of Manhattan received impressive ratings from fans and critics on Rotten Tomatoes. It also became one of the biggest premieres AMC+ has ever had and one of the streamer's most-watched shows. After Season 1's exciting conclusion, many fans are likely excited to learn everything they can about Season 2.
Not long after the 1st season finale, "Domo Smo," aired, the announcement was made on X, formerly known as Twitter, letting everyone know another season of "The Walking Dead: Dead City" was officially in the works. It appears the people in charge are eager for fans to see how things play out after the first run's success. "This next chapter in the 'Walking Dead' Universe continues to thrive with a terrific inaugural season for 'Dead City,'" President of Entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks Dan McDermott said, according to a report from Variety. "We can't wait to bring 'Dead City' fans back to the epicenter of Manhattan for more zip-lining action with Maggie and Negan."
With more from the well-received spinoff on the way, it may be wise to properly prepare for the dangers that await, which every seasoned "Walking Dead" fan knows entails figuring out all the details regarding Season 2 before making the trip back to "Dead City."
When will The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 be released?
The first thing people want to know is when they can see what happens next between Negan and Maggie Rhee in Season 2. Unfortunately, when the announcement regarding the renewal of "The Walking Dead: Dead City" was made, there was no information about the release date. But before Season 1 premiered on June 15, Mahina Napoleon, who plays the recurring role of Ginny, revealed she would soon return to New York to film the 2nd season. "Soon I'm going to be going to LA to promote my TV show, returning to 'NCIS: Hawai'i' [Season 3] and going back to 'Walking Dead' for [Season 2]," the actor said during an interview with The Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
The fact that she was planning to return to shoot the next chapter so soon was a strong indicator AMC didn't want to waste any time getting fans back to "Dead City," and a release window sometime in 2024 was probably a safe bet. But things changed on July 15, when the SAG-AFTRA strike began. With it still going, it's anyone's guess if the show will experience any delays. As of this posting, no official reports have determined whether the 2nd season production will be affected by the strike, and fans will have to wait to see how things unfold before any official release date is revealed.
This piece was written during 2023's SAG-AFTRA strike. To learn more about why actors are currently on strike, click here for an up-to-date explainer from our Looper team.
What is the plot of The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2?
The plot for Season 2 hasn't been released, but the ending of "The Walking Dead: Dead City" Season 1 left several hints at what's to come. When the show returns, fans will get to see if Negan returns to his monstrous tyrannical ways after being blackmailed by The Dama (Lisa Emery) into uniting the settlements of Manhattan Savior-style in exchange for the safety of Hershel Rhee, and possibly Maggie Rhee and Ginny. If he does ascend the throne and revisit his Lucille-wielding days, it will be interesting to see how he fares against the threat of New Babylon teased when the mysterious New Babylon Leader (Jasmin Walker) questions Marshall Perlie Armstrong (Gaius Charles) about the methane under the streets, possibly alluding to the fuel source the Burazi concocted with collected walkers stored underground.
Off the island, Season 2 could further explore Hershel's drawing of The Dama and the connection he apparently shares with the mysterious Burazi leader. Given his lack of appreciation for his mom's death-defying rescue, Maggie will try to mend the broken relationship with her son. To do so, she may have to give up her grudge against Negan for good. But she isn't the only one who lost someone because of the former gym teacher, as Ginny also has some conflicting feelings toward the man who killed her father, which could also revolve around revenge. Even though this is all speculation, there is no denying whatever happens, fans of "Dead City" will not want to miss a second of Season 2.
Who is in the cast of The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2?
The cast list has not been released for Season 2. While it is unknown who will be returning (except for Mahina Napoleon, who previously mentioned she was coming back), it's probably safe to assume several actors seen throughout the first set of episodes of "The Walking Dead: Dead City" will return. Although neither Lauren Cohan nor Jeffrey Dean Morgan have been confirmed to reprise their roles as Maggie Rhee and Negan, it's hard to imagine the series without them, given they have so much unfinished business. Other players likely to be back in the mix are Logan Kim as Hershel Rhee, Lisa Emery as The Dama, Zeljko Ivanek as The Croat, and Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong.
There are also several legacy characters fans would love to see show up in Season 2, like u/Background_Guest7305, who posted, "My hope would be either Gabe or Aaron. They both have reasons to hate Negan and they both have room in their hearts to accept that Negan is a changed man." u/howbigisyourkitchen added, "Lydia was close to Negan and Elijah was close to Maggie. It would be interesting to see how they interpret Negan in his Monster mode with Maggie." And u/AUS_10S proposed a fascinating choice, writing in a post, "This is a huge wild card — but what if it's Judith? She'd be an adult now in this timeline, and she has a connection to Negan." There is no shortage of options from the franchise, and it will be exciting to see who makes the lineup for the next run of "Dead City."
Where can you watch previous seasons of The Walking Dead: Dead City?
Fans will most likely have some time to kill waiting for Season 2 and shouldn't sleep on the opportunity to relive all their favorite moments from its predecessor, as well as keep an eye out for any small details from "Dead City" Season 1 they may have missed the first time. The brisk six entries make it an ideal candidate for a binge session, and fortunately for viewers, the "Walking Dead" spinoff is ready to be revisited on AMC+. Each episode is available on the streamer along with several other shows from the franchise, including "Fear the Walking Dead," "Tales From the Walking Dead," "The Walking Dead: The World Beyond," and "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon."
If audiences want to go further back and relive the origins of how Maggie Rhee and Negan first met and the tragic events that would link them forever, the original series that started it all, "The Walking Dead," is available to stream on Netflix and PlutoTV. With all the undead drama and action to keep them busy across so many seasons to enjoy, there is a good chance "Walking Dead" fans will be back in "Dead City" for Season 2 before they know it.