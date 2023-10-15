The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Cast And More Details

There are several shows in the undead franchise to choose from, but it's pretty clear where fans stand regarding "The Walking Dead: Dead City." The unlikely pairing of Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for a suicide mission to save Hershel Rhee (Logan Kim) from sinister captors on the walker-filled island of Manhattan received impressive ratings from fans and critics on Rotten Tomatoes. It also became one of the biggest premieres AMC+ has ever had and one of the streamer's most-watched shows. After Season 1's exciting conclusion, many fans are likely excited to learn everything they can about Season 2.

Not long after the 1st season finale, "Domo Smo," aired, the announcement was made on X, formerly known as Twitter, letting everyone know another season of "The Walking Dead: Dead City" was officially in the works. It appears the people in charge are eager for fans to see how things play out after the first run's success. "This next chapter in the 'Walking Dead' Universe continues to thrive with a terrific inaugural season for 'Dead City,'" President of Entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks Dan McDermott said, according to a report from Variety. "We can't wait to bring 'Dead City' fans back to the epicenter of Manhattan for more zip-lining action with Maggie and Negan."

With more from the well-received spinoff on the way, it may be wise to properly prepare for the dangers that await, which every seasoned "Walking Dead" fan knows entails figuring out all the details regarding Season 2 before making the trip back to "Dead City."