The Walking Dead Marches On - Dead City & Daryl Dixon Both Renewed For Season 2

After 11 seasons, AMC finally let "The Walking Dead" rest, but that statement is only partially true. Sure, the long-running post-apocalyptic drama itself may have come to an end, but the franchise it spawned during its dominant TV run is far from wrapped up. In the waning days of "The Walking Dead" and after its conclusion, AMC has released several spin-off titles and will continue to do so in the impending years. Those in charge must be feeling pretty confident, too, seeing as two titles have already gotten renewals — even as one still awaits its premiere.

As reported by Discussing Film on Twitter, AMC announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2023 that the recently released "The Walking Dead: Dead City" is getting a second season. The series focuses on Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) going to Manhattan, New York to rescue the former's son, Hershel (Logan Kim). Additionally, "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" will receive a second batch of episodes, chronicling Daryl's (Norman Reedus) attempt to return home after mysteriously washing up on the coast of France.

Between these renewals and previous TV show announcements, there's a lot of "Walking Dead" media yet to come.