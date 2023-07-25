The Ending Of The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 Explained

"The Walking Dead" is over, but the "Walking Dead" universe lives on. "The Walking Dead: Dead City" is the first miniseries of this new era of the franchise, and it brings back some of the original series' best characters. Stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan both reprise their roles as Maggie and Negan, two mortal enemies who are forced to work together in a new, dangerous environment.

The new show takes place several years after the end of the original series and raises all sorts of questions about the "Walking Dead" timeline. From New Babylon to the survivors of New York, "Dead City" introduces an array of factions and characters with conflicting motivations that are sure to fuel zombie-adjacent battles for years to come. The show is easy enough to follow even if you didn't keep up with the main series, in part because it's so forward-facing.

As much as "Dead City" tries to be entertaining on its own, it also puts a huge amount of energy into setting up the future of the franchise. There's plenty for diehard fans to enjoy and spend time theorizing about, and there might even be enough fresh elements in the show to get new fans on board. If you want to know what's next for "The Walking Dead," then you need to start with the end of "Dead City."