Small Details You Missed In The Walking Dead: Dead City

"The Walking Dead" continues to be the franchise that just won't end, as it recently delivered a new spin-off series called "Dead City" that sees two characters with bad blood head to a walker-filled New York City. After her son Hershel (Logan Kim) is kidnapped by a dangerous man called the Croat (Zeljko Ivanek), Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is forced to rely on the help of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to save Hershel. However, their journey becomes complicated by the new environment, walkers, and survivors that inhabit the now desolate city. Plus some ulterior motives and past transgressions only add to growing tensions between Maggie and Negan. These two must find a way to put their differences aside to save Hershel and escape with their lives before the Croat sets his sights on them.

"Dead City" might be a new chapter for Maggie and Negan, but it still remembers to deliver some great nods and hidden aspects that tie back to the original series. There are some "blink and you'll miss it" references and callbacks that fans will adore, as well as some smaller meanings stuffed into the background for fans to chew on. "Dead City" is chock full of elements that build out the world and story, while acting as fun nods to the past. Let's delve into some of the small details in "Dead City" that might have even slipped by fans.