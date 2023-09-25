The Untold Truth Of Baylan Skoll's Apprentice Shin Hati

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka"

Dave Filoni, the executive creative director of Lucasfilm and visionary behind the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," continues weaving his grand tapestry with "Ahsoka." Though Filoni was heavily involved with previous Disney+ shows "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," and "Obi-Wan Kenobi," the character of Ahsoka Tano is his creation and the series that revolves around her is widely seen as his passion project. So far, "Ahsoka" has been a showcase for what many fans love most about the franchise: lightsaber duels, aerial combat, creatures and droids, and mystical religious orders (with some space politics thrown in for good measure). But for all its familiar faces and recognizable motifs, what's stood out to fans is the show's introduction of two mysterious antagonists.

Baylon Skoll and his apprentice, Shin Hati, aren't animated characters come to life like Sabine Wren, Huyang, Grand Admiral Thrawn, or Ezra Bridger. They haven't had the benefit of much screen time or dialogue. In fact, it's what we don't know about them that makes them so fascinating. That goes double for Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) whose backstory and motivations are even more of a mystery than her master's. The sad and untimely death of Sakhno's costar, Ray Stevenson (who portrayed Baylon Skoll) likely means that, whatever these two Dark Jedi are up to, it'll be carried out by Shin Hati in the long run. Just who is this blunt-banged and sharp-tongued new "Star Wars" character? Time and Dave Filoni will tell, but this is what we know (and what we can surmise) as of now.