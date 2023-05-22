MCU Star Ray Stevenson Dead At 58

Ray Stevenson, the Northern Irish actor who's arguably best known for playing Volstagg in Marvel's "Thor" movies, has died at the age of 58, Variety has confirmed. Details about the cause of Stevenson's death are unknown at the time of this writing, but the news was verified by his publicist.

As documented by The Wrap, the actor was born in Lisburn on May 25, 1964, and he moved to England with his family when he was eight years old. He attended the Bristol Old Vic Theater School, graduating when he was 29, before pursuing a career on the screen and stage.

After making a name for himself on shows such as "A Woman's Guide to Adultery" and "A Dwelling Place," Stevenson got his big break after starring in "The Theory of Flight." The rest is, as they say, history. In 2004, he joined the cast of "King Arthur," and his Hollywood career took off from there, leading to roles in some of the most high-profile franchises in history.