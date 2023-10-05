Every Disney Movie Of 2023 So Far, Ranked By Box Office

There are many studios making movies these days, but one rises above them all: Disney. Disney has powerhouse name recognition, with movies like the live-action version of "The Little Mermaid" and "Haunted Mansion." But it also has the savvy to own offshoots, such as Marvel, with movies like "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"; Lucasfilm, with films like "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"; and Pixar, with flicks like "Elemental." And if that weren't enough, it also acquired Fox, giving it a whole other source of films, with everything from "A Haunting in Venice" and "The Boogeyman" at 20th Century Studios to smaller movies like "Theater Camp" and "Chevalier" from Searchlight Pictures.

That's also why Disney's box office results vary so much, from huge blockbuster films to low-budget gems. We've ranked every theatrical release of Disney's from this past year, and there is quite a range. While the third "Guardians of the Galaxy" is at the top of the heap so far this year, there are many more, like "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "The Creator," that have done far worse — even if, like "Quantumania," they're toward the higher end of the ranking. Take a look at this list and see how your favorites did. Here's every Disney movie of 2023 so far, ranked by domestic box office.