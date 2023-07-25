Haunted Mansion Review: Full Of Tricks And Treats

In many ways, the "Haunted Mansion" movie will be familiar to the millions of people who've been on the attraction in Disneyland or the other Disney parks. But after a brief introduction to the house, it starts very differently. It's New Year's Eve, and LaKeith Stanfield's Ben is celebrating in a bar where he meets a woman. Sparks fly and it's obvious this relationship is going somewhere. Then the picture fast forwards to Ben alone and cantankerous inside his New Orleans home. In steps Father Kent (Owen Wilson), who asks Ben if he wants to be a hero for a woman with a haunted house. The answer is a firm "no," despite the camera he invented which is able to pick up ghosts. However, when Ben hears how much this woman is willing to pay, he changes his mind.

Thus, starts the adventure of "Haunted Mansion," a story familiar in all the right ways but not original enough in the way it puts all those elements together. Unlike the 2003 Eddie Murphy version, "The Haunted Mansion," it includes iconic characters like the Black Widow Bride and the Hatbox Ghost. While it's fun to see them in action in the film, the result isn't nearly as inspired as the movie would like. Still, the basics are there.

After Ben is recruited to Father Kent's cause, he gives the house a half-hearted once over and leaves, only to return after finding a ghost has followed him home. Now trapped in the house, he and the other supernatural investigators — which in addition to him and Father Kent include a medium, Harriet (Tiffany Haddish), and a professor, Bruce Davis (Danny DeVito) who's been waiting his whole life to go to this house — get to work figuring out what's going on. The group quickly digs up Madame Leota (Jamie Lee Curtis) and learns that the Hatbox Ghost (Jared Leto) has been wreaking all sorts of havoc. While most of the ghosts there are actually nice, the Hatbox Ghost wants to do ... something evil, and all he needs is one more ghost to do it.

In between all of this is the story of Ben's grief over his wife — the aforementioned woman he met on New Year's Eve — and how he bonds with Gabbie (Rosario Dawson), the woman who owns the house, and especially Travis (Chase W. Dillon), her 9-year-old son. This gives the film a jolt and a deeper meaning as the plot unfolds. But with the movie struggling to cram everything in, it only gets so far with this plotline. I'm sure there's a version of this story that works, and this one almost does it — but it ultimately loses its mojo, especially in the climax.