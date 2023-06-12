Elemental Review: A Magical World, A Mediocre Story

While the worldbuilding of "Elemental" is exciting, the story is less so. That's not to say it's bad, but it is a lot more predictable than many of Pixar's other movies. "Toy Story" sees Buzz and Woody end up at a sadistic neighbor's house, where Buzz has a breakdown. "Monsters Inc." has Mike and Sully learn that laughter is more powerful than scream. In "Inside Out," Joy realizes in order for Riley to live a full life, Sadness must have equal time. "Elemental" sees Ember and Wade fall in love ... and that's about it. While that's nothing to be ashamed of, it's not nearly as interesting as the plotlines of those other movies. Granted, "Elemental" is also about immigrants finding a new home and dealing with bigotry. Unfortunately, that subplot is underplayed in favor of the love story.

Still, there are flashes of brilliance here. The scene in which Wade takes Ember to see her favorite flower, which she was banned from seeing as a child because of her fiery nature, is a feast for the eyes. It's also inventive and fun, as viewing the flower necessitates a tricky operation involving air bubbles and flooded tunnels. The moment in which Ember powers a hot air balloon with her own flames is also delightful, acting as both a showcase for Element City and effective establishment of a fire person's capabilities.

Taken together, these things make an otherwise so-so story more compelling. The voice actors help too. Lewis and Athie are great as Ember and Wade; Lewis is especially fantastic at capturing Ember's inner conflict over Wade and her chosen vocation. The rest of the cast is great too, with each individual bringing commitment and creativity to their part.

All in all, "Elemental" isn't the pinnacle of Pixar, but it isn't at the bottom of the barrel either. It tells an affecting story about immigration, what it means to love someone you didn't expect to, and the parental struggle to love a daughter's choices as much as one loves the daughter herself. And it's made better by spectacular worldbuilding and creative choices. As a result, it's a story worth seeing.

"Elemental" arrives in theaters on Friday, June 16.