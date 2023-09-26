The Creator Review: Visually Breathtaking - But No Storytelling Creativity In Sight

Make no mistake, "The Creator" is a film that feels reverse-engineered from concept art. The narrative has been pieced together in a way that can encapsulate various androids, futuristic weapons, and spacecraft as well as pay visual homage to everything from "Blade Runner" to "Apocalypse Now" and the "Fallout" video game series. This isn't necessarily a bad thing when Edwards has a keener eye for the practicalities of his designs than many of his directorial contemporaries, as well as two accomplished cinematographer collaborators — Greig Fraser and Oren Soffer — who can make every shot impossible to look away from. But it does mean that, at a certain point, it becomes obvious the story is an afterthought. It pales in comparison to its myriad influences, but it looks gorgeous while doing so.

While it may sound like a backhanded compliment, it must be said that "The Creator" peaks with its opening scene, a 1950s-style newsreel giving us a brief overview of how artificial intelligence took over this alternate Earth. Eventually, AI grew too sentient and triggered a nuclear attack on Los Angeles. The West quickly outlawed AI, but over in the East, it remained prominent, and a war has been sustained between both sides of the planet in the years since. The wounded former special forces agent Joshua (John David Washington) is reluctantly brought back into the fold after word arises about a new threat that could destroy the weapon the U.S. has spent the last decade making, therefore losing the war for good.

His superior, Howell (Allison Janney), tasks him with joining a team to go behind enemy lines to this robot-controlled territory to find and kill the creator of this technology. But during his mission, Joshua uncovers their most threatening weapon of all: an AI child (Madeleine Yuna Voyles) he nicknames Alphie, which shows an increased capability for human emotion. Can he achieve his objectives while growing a bond with this unlikely surrogate child, finding out what happened to his long-presumed-dead wife (an under-utilized but still second-billed Gemma Chan) in the process?

It's not necessarily a criticism that "The Creator" feels like a dystopian sci-fi a teenage boy would make. A stopped clock is right twice a day, and that hypothetical teen would be right in thinking the movie's retro-futuristic aesthetic is pretty damn cool. (It's never clear, though, whether this tale begins in an alternate, more scientifically advanced Earth in the 1950s, or is this a future deliberately calibrated so Edwards didn't need to get too bogged down by predicting next-gen technology?) The war between East and West, a particularly contentious plot point in Hollywood's current globally conscious era, similarly feels like the product of a teen who has just seen "Apocalypse Now" for the first time. Battle scenes have been placed in settings highly reminiscent of rural Vietnam so viewers can imagine what the "Rise of the Valkyries" scene would look like if it had robots running rampant in the middle of it and a classic Radiohead track in place of a booming orchestral score.