Every Superhero Movie Of 2023 So Far, Ranked

It's been a rocky year for superhero movies. Warner Bros. and DC media are currently in the process of rebooting its cinematic and television universe while December 2023 marks the end of the road for the inconsistent experiment that was the DCEU. Disney and the Marvel Cinematic Universe haven't fared much better as delays — related and unrelated to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes — have affected planned Disney+ series and TV shows. Beyond that, after fifteen years of dominance at the box office, it seems superhero fatigue really is starting to set in with once captive audiences.

Still, 10 films that fit into that genre have debuted in 2023, with several more set to premiere between now and the new year. Quantity doesn't equal quality, and admittedly, it's a weaker slate than both the big franchises and the little guys usually put out, at least before the COVID-19 pandemic upended the status quo.

There's no highly consequential major team-up title like "Justice League" or "Avengers: Endgame." There's no new long-awaited fan-favorite character (or set of characters) on the major studios' release calendars. Most of this year's offerings either met expectations or have sorely disappointed. Nevertheless, there were a few solid additions and genuine surprises in the 2023 lineup, which should provide fans with a sliver of hope for the future. This is how the year's superhero movies stack up.