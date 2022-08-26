The Fantastic Four Movie Is Circling The Perfect Director

Marvel Studios' upcoming "Fantastic Four" film is finally coming, set to debut in theaters on November 8, 2024, as a part of the MCU's Phase 6. Initially, the studios' "Spider-Man" trilogy helmer Jon Watts was set to direct the superhero film, but he dropped out of the project to focus on things outside of the comic book genre. This left the door open for speculation on who could fill Watts' shoes, and all eyes went to John Krasinski.

The former sitcom star is the first actor to portray a "Fantastic Four" member in an official MCU project, appearing as Reed Richards in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." He had long been fan cast in the role of the smartest man alive, but when Watts left "Fantastic Four," many thought Krasinski was an even better candidate to helm. The actor has already proven he can direct and star in the same movie, thanks to 2018's "A Quiet Place."

Those hoping to see Krasinski in the director's chair for "Fantastic Four" are about to be disappointed, though, because a new name is attached to the project — and it will certainly excite "WandaVision" fans.