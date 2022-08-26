The Fantastic Four Movie Is Circling The Perfect Director
Marvel Studios' upcoming "Fantastic Four" film is finally coming, set to debut in theaters on November 8, 2024, as a part of the MCU's Phase 6. Initially, the studios' "Spider-Man" trilogy helmer Jon Watts was set to direct the superhero film, but he dropped out of the project to focus on things outside of the comic book genre. This left the door open for speculation on who could fill Watts' shoes, and all eyes went to John Krasinski.
The former sitcom star is the first actor to portray a "Fantastic Four" member in an official MCU project, appearing as Reed Richards in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." He had long been fan cast in the role of the smartest man alive, but when Watts left "Fantastic Four," many thought Krasinski was an even better candidate to helm. The actor has already proven he can direct and star in the same movie, thanks to 2018's "A Quiet Place."
Those hoping to see Krasinski in the director's chair for "Fantastic Four" are about to be disappointed, though, because a new name is attached to the project — and it will certainly excite "WandaVision" fans.
WandaVision director Matt Shakman is in talks to direct Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four
According to Deadline, Matt Shakman is in talks to direct the upcoming "Fantastic Four" film for the MCU. The outlet says a formal offer has not been made, as these talks are currently in early stages. Shakman directed all nine episodes of "WandaVision" — still considered by fans to be one of the best MCU-Disney+ original series to date. With how well Shakman handled the uniqueness of "WandaVision," "Fantastic Four" will be in excellent hands.
Shakman has been a director in the television world for quite some time, and outside of "WandaVision," he's most known for helming 43 episodes of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." He's also directed episodes of "Succession," "The Good Wife," "New Girl," and "Game of Thrones."
"Fantastic Four" will mark the third feature film for Shakman, whose first directorial feature outing was in 2014's "Cut Bank." He is also set to direct the upcoming untitled "Star Trek" sequel — a continuation of J.J. Abrams' trilogy with Chris Pine. That film is expected to release on December 22, 2023, almost one year before "Fantastic Four."