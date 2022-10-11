Five Marvel Movies Just Got Delayed, Including Avengers: Secret Wars

Fans went wild with excitement after Marvel announced the Multiverse Saga at San Diego Comic-Con back in July. The saga, which had already started at that point, encompasses Phases 4-6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among the slate of exciting films and television series announced at SDCC were the upcoming "Blade" reboot starring Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, a new Daredevil series called "Daredevil: Born Again," a long-awaited MCU "Fantastic Four" movie, and, of course, the return of Marvel's successful crossover property — The Avengers — with two new movies: "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars."

"Great day to be a Marvel fan," pronounced u/Thedrunner2 in a thread in the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit. Others in the same thread expressed similar glee, with some even rubbing it in the face of rival fanbase DC. "Gotta feel bad for DC fans. While Marvel is dropping nukes, all WB did at comic con was fart with Black Adam ... oh yeah and Shazam," wrote u/Mr_w0t.

But some of the excitement is tempered slightly today, as Disney just pushed back the release dates of five different Marvel titles.