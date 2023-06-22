Lord Of The Rings Rights Were Sold For $395 Million - What Does That Mean For Fans?

We live in a world of shocking multi-million dollar films, series, and IP acquisitions. Marvel will sink hundreds of millions in cash into a single project in the blink of an eye. HBO's "House of the Dragon" reportedly kept the company credit card set to a modest sub-$20 million per episode. Amazon Prime repeatedly made headlines over the past half-decade for its blockbuster acquisitions — not the least of which was attaining the television rights for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." That deal alone clocked in at a staggering $250 million — and that was just for the rights to the source material.

Now a new report from Variety claims that the Swedish gaming conglomerate Embracer Group, which obtained the rights to market Middle-earth last year, has revealed its purchase price: $395 million. The eyebrow-raising sum looks big on paper, but in the context of all of this high-profile wheeling and dealing, the truth is, it could end up being the steal of the century.

The history of the right to create Middle-earth adaptations is one that goes back decades, right into the life of J.R.R. Tolkien himself. The Oxford professor sold the film and merchandise rights to his popular "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" stories before he died. They went for a steal — just $250,000 for the lot. Yes, that's hundreds of thousands — not millions — of dollars. Sure, Tolkien retained the rights to his older then-unpublished material (things like "The Silmarillion" and "Unfinished Tales"). He also had the television rights. Nevertheless, he parted with the movie and merchandising IP in 1969 for a song. The author sold them to a group called United Artists, who resold them in 1976 to a fella named Saul Zaentz, who was operating as an independent producer.