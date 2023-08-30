Elijah Wood's Favorite Lord Of The Rings Movie May Not Be The One You Expect

Few trilogies can live up to the high benchmark set by "The Lord of the Rings." A series where all three films were nominated for the Academy Award for best picture, the adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy masterwork is a legendary tale of action, adventure, and friendship that is beloved to this day by fans whether they prefer the theatrical or extended versions.

Though "The Lord of the Rings" follows many characters with roles large and small, the main focus of the story is Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), who goes through plenty of turmoil in his quest to destroy the One Ring. The plot gets more exciting as the series progresses, but Wood himself prefers the start of the adventure over its more action-packed successors.

The actor told "ReelBlend" that two decades later, his favorite "Lord of the Rings" film is the first, "The Fellowship of the Ring." "There is something really magical about 'The Fellowship of the Ring' that is so beautiful, and I think, yeah, remains to be my favorite of the three films," Wood said.

The actor also went into the fellowship itself, which was such a major part of the first film. "The feeling of shooting 'Fellowship' was always extraordinary because of that group dynamic," he said. "Specifically for me, it was getting to spend time with the four Hobbits as a unit, which was so lovely, and we all were so close."