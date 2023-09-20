5 Obscure Lord Of The Rings Movies & TV Series Only Huge Fans Remember

In the early 2000s, director Peter Jackson stunned audiences across the globe with his blockbuster "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, breathing new life into J.R.R. Tolkien's legendary fantasy epic. Because of the incredible critical and commercial success this trilogy achieved, it's hard to believe that "Lord of the Rings" was once considered unfilmable and had been a thorn in Hollywood's side since the mid-1950s.

A Hollywood team actually began working on a "Lord of the Rings” film adaptation back in 1956, eventually producing a 55-page treatment that Tolkien himself ridiculed for its numerous changes to his book. This project was quickly shelved, and over the next four decades there would be countless failed attempts to adapt "Lord of the Rings" into a film or television series — including one ill-fated production that would have starred the four members of The Beatles.

Although this troubled history eventually culminated in one of the most popular movie franchises of all time, there were actually several "Lord of the Rings' films and television series that did make it all the way through production, premiering decades before Peter Jackson's magnum opus. Here are a few obscure "Lord of the Rings" films and TV series that only diehard fans might remember.