Who Did Holt McCallany Play On Blue Bloods & In What Seasons Does He Appear?
Holt McCallany is one of those faces you seem to see everywhere you look. While he has been in the industry since the 1980s and worked with everyone from Sylvester Stallone and Brad Pitt to Jason Statham and Chris Hemsworth, he tends to pop up for short stints on some of the biggest TV series on air. That includes five episodes throughout Seasons 4 and 5 of "Blue Bloods" as Robert McCoy.
McCallany's film career has seen him appear next to some of the biggest movie stars of the last few decades. He starred alongside Sigourney Weaver in "Alien 3," played a part in "Peacemaker" while fading into the background behind George Clooney and Nicole Kidman, and even landed a role next to Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, and Helena Bonham Carter in "Fight Club." More recently, he appeared with Tom Cruise in "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back," Gerard Butler in the disaster thriller "Greenland," and as the adversary to Jason Statham in the Guy Ritchie revenge thriller "Wrath of Man."
He has a TV career that is just as prolific, having appeared on popular shows like "Heroes," "Criminal Minds," "Mindhunter," and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." And of course, that also includes his stint as Robert McCoy on "Blue Bloods."
Who is Robert McCoy?
Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) is one of the highest-ranking people in the New York Justice Department as a powerful assistant district attorney. But no matter how high she has gotten in the series, she has spent the entirety of it with a boss. She has always served at the pleasure of the district attorney, and there have been multiple people who have held the position. One of the people she has worked for is Robert McCoy, who stepped in as an interim in the 5th season of the series.
When Erin gets wind of an underground campaign to get dirt on high-powered New Yorkers, she steps in and does what any good Reagan does, and rectifies the situation. When she discovers that her boss, District Attorney Amanda Harris (Amy Morton), has been using one of her friends, a madam, to collect information on New Yorkers in key positions, Erin takes her down and creates an opening in the office. Harris' replacement is none other than defense attorney Robert McCoy, who just happens to be dating Erin at the time.
Always the consummate professional, Erin breaks it off with him because she can't date her boss. McCoy's troubles didn't end there, as he goes head-to-head with Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) when he makes the proclamation that the District Attorney's Office won't be prosecuting marijuana charges. This puts Erin in a tough spot between her boss at the DA's Office and her father at home.
Why was he important to the series?
"Blue Bloods" has always been a story that delves into the relationships between the different branches of New York City law enforcement. With main characters in the police and the prosecutor's office, there are always avenues to explore the nuances of these relationships and the dynamics between the biggest players in the city. Robert McCoy provided a way to dive deep into the mindset and the ethics of Frank Reagan's only daughter.
In over a decade of episodes surrounding the Reagan family, Erin is the only child of Frank who doesn't get a steady relationship on screen. Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) began the series married before his wife died in a helicopter crash, and his younger brother, Jamie (Will Estes), began the series single before marrying his former partner, Eddie (Vanessa Ray). McCoy gives us an idea of why Erin spends so much time on her own throughout the series.
When McCoy shows up in her professional life, Erin doesn't hesitate to end their personal romantic relationship and move on. It became clear the moment she dumped McCoy that her job was always going to come first. While Holt McCallany only appeared in a grand total of five episodes over two seasons, he helped to establish that Erin Reagan would always be the person to put her job above everything else.