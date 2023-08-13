Who Did Holt McCallany Play On Blue Bloods & In What Seasons Does He Appear?

Holt McCallany is one of those faces you seem to see everywhere you look. While he has been in the industry since the 1980s and worked with everyone from Sylvester Stallone and Brad Pitt to Jason Statham and Chris Hemsworth, he tends to pop up for short stints on some of the biggest TV series on air. That includes five episodes throughout Seasons 4 and 5 of "Blue Bloods" as Robert McCoy.

McCallany's film career has seen him appear next to some of the biggest movie stars of the last few decades. He starred alongside Sigourney Weaver in "Alien 3," played a part in "Peacemaker" while fading into the background behind George Clooney and Nicole Kidman, and even landed a role next to Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, and Helena Bonham Carter in "Fight Club." More recently, he appeared with Tom Cruise in "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back," Gerard Butler in the disaster thriller "Greenland," and as the adversary to Jason Statham in the Guy Ritchie revenge thriller "Wrath of Man."

He has a TV career that is just as prolific, having appeared on popular shows like "Heroes," "Criminal Minds," "Mindhunter," and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." And of course, that also includes his stint as Robert McCoy on "Blue Bloods."