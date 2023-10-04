Marvel Keeps Killing Its Best Heroes & Making Them Worse

Death has lost all its meaning in Marvel Comics — and in comics as a whole. Killing off characters has become a plot device, instead of having any real impact or long-term effect. And the problem is getting worse.

In the last few months alone, Marvel Comics has killed off some of its most notable heroes: Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Ms. Marvel, and many of the X-Men have been taken off the board, with promises that their demise will change the Marvel Universe. However, instead of packing an emotional weight, death in these stories has become wholly sanitized. It has transformed into a boring trope used to reset the status quo. Readers know things will eventually revert to how they were before. It's beyond tedious.

In comics, killing off recognizable faces is treated like it's supposed to have a seismic effect, but the ripples are short-lived and quickly forgotten. Nearly every superhero or supervillain has died by now, or so it seems — many of them a few times. Marvel keeps trying to force readers to believe these meaningless deaths mean something, though, thereby making fans feel lied to.

The cyclical return to the status quo is killing the Marvel Universe, and to fix it, Marvel needs to have real stakes, real consequences, and make it so every death — even if not permanent — carries a long-term impact.