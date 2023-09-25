Moon Knight's New Costume Is Great - But Does It Validate That 'Marvel Batman' Joke?

Contains spoilers for recent and upcoming issues of "Moon Knight" (by Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio)

The next chapter of "Moon Knight" makes significant changes to the titular antihero, including having him sport a near-all-black outfit, bringing his look closer to that of a DC character he's long been compared to: Batman.

Marvel Comics has announced that the death of Moon Knight is imminent. In the current ongoing series from MacKay and Cappuccio, Moon Knight has run the Midnight Mission, where he looks after travelers of the night while allying himself with the feline Avenger, Tigra, and his vampire assistant, Reese. Meanwhile, a new fist of Khonshu has been revealed, with Yehya Badr taking on the mantle of Hunter's Moon. In recent issues, a new Black Spectre has also risen and created his own version of the Midnight Mission, the Chapel Perilous. The villain's secret identity hasn't yet been revealed, but Black Spectre's deadly vendetta against Moon Knight appears to be heading directly towards Marc Spector's demise.

With Marc Spector's death apparently inevitable, a new, mysterious presence will take up the mantle of Moon Knight in his absence. And, along with the "Moon Knight" comic being retitled "Vengeance of the Moon Knight," the hero's new look may cement him in some fans' eyes as Marvel's Batman with a new costume, weapons, and secret identity — but is that fair?