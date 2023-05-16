Ms. Marvel Is Officially Being Killed Off In The Comics

Spoilers for "Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel" #1

Ahead of Ms. Marvel's big screen debut in "The Marvels," Marvel Comics has revealed it's killing off the fan-favorite hero this summer.

On Tuesday, Ms. Marvel began trending on Twitter after the comic gossip site BleedingCool published spoilers for "The Amazing Spider-Man" #26. With Marvel promising the issue would be the "most shocking" issue of the series in more than 50 years, readers soon learned why. The images featured the Fantastic Four and Spider-Man surrounding Kamala Khan as she passes away in the web-slinger's arm. The spoiler led "Spider-Man" editor Nick Lowe to send a message on his own Twitter, telling readers to avoid spoilers.

ASM SPOILERS ARE OUT IN THE WORLD! If you don't want to be spoiled on May 31st's ending, AVOID THE INTERNET SOMEHOW! — Nick Lowe (@nick_lowe_) May 16, 2023

Initial reaction to the news of the Muslim hero's death was a mix of confusion and anger, with Twitter users calling the storyline "disrespectful" and others expressing shock about her being killed off despite only debuting in 2013. It was also pointed out that her death was the latest example of fridging in the comics. While her role in the comics was somewhat up in the air after the conclusion of her most recent series, Ms. Marvel has become an important character whose star has only risen since she made her live-action debut in her self-titled Disney+ series.

The leaks turned out to be true, with Marvel Comics confirming they will kill Kamala in the upcoming "Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel."