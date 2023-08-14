A Dying X-Men Leader Reveals A Huge Marvel Secret In Exclusive Jean Grey Preview

The "Fall of X" has scattered Marvel's mutants across the universe, destroying their paradise through Orchis, Doctor Stasis, and Moira MacTaggert's murderous attack on Krakoa, and among the X-Men who fell during the Hellfire Gala massacre was Jean Grey, though longtime readers know death has never been quite as much of an obstacle to Jean as it has been for other characters. Before her most recent death, as an astral projection, Jean planted false memories into Doctor Stasis, making him believe that the X-Man known as Firestar was actually working alongside Orchis as a double agent, a move that sets the stage for revenge against those who massacred the mutants and obliterated their home.

Legendary Marvel writer Louise Simonson is teaming up with Bernard Chang ("Children of the Atom") and Marcelo Maiolo ("Star Wars: The High Republic") for a new, four-issue "Jean Grey" miniseries where the founding X-Man will have to dive deep into her past to fix her future and return to the mortal plane, saving herself before turning her attention to the rest of the X-Men. Simonson told Looper that Jean has long intrigued her because she's "very smart, very determined, very loving, very powerful. And complex. A joy to write," while commending the hero's ability to escape death and persevere through complex challenges in the Marvel Universe.

The following preview reveals Jean's final thoughts as she dies in the massacre, and also reveals a moment from the X-Men's past which has remained a secret until now.