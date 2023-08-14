A Dying X-Men Leader Reveals A Huge Marvel Secret In Exclusive Jean Grey Preview
The "Fall of X" has scattered Marvel's mutants across the universe, destroying their paradise through Orchis, Doctor Stasis, and Moira MacTaggert's murderous attack on Krakoa, and among the X-Men who fell during the Hellfire Gala massacre was Jean Grey, though longtime readers know death has never been quite as much of an obstacle to Jean as it has been for other characters. Before her most recent death, as an astral projection, Jean planted false memories into Doctor Stasis, making him believe that the X-Man known as Firestar was actually working alongside Orchis as a double agent, a move that sets the stage for revenge against those who massacred the mutants and obliterated their home.
Legendary Marvel writer Louise Simonson is teaming up with Bernard Chang ("Children of the Atom") and Marcelo Maiolo ("Star Wars: The High Republic") for a new, four-issue "Jean Grey" miniseries where the founding X-Man will have to dive deep into her past to fix her future and return to the mortal plane, saving herself before turning her attention to the rest of the X-Men. Simonson told Looper that Jean has long intrigued her because she's "very smart, very determined, very loving, very powerful. And complex. A joy to write," while commending the hero's ability to escape death and persevere through complex challenges in the Marvel Universe.
The following preview reveals Jean's final thoughts as she dies in the massacre, and also reveals a moment from the X-Men's past which has remained a secret until now.
The new series will explore Jean Grey's X-Men history
"It's great fun" to explore Jean Grey's past, Louise Simonson told Looper. She also called the mutant one of her favorite characters, while adding the new "Jean Grey" series hints at her undefined future in the Marvel Universe following the franchise-redefining events of "Fall of X." She said she loved writing Jean and the progression of the character through time.
"My favorite era of Jean is the one that, at any given time, I'm lucky enough to be writing. I've loved them all, from Jean as a new X-Man, through Phoenix, the Mutant Massacre, Inferno ... and beyond," Simonson said. "The variety of her chaotic life-and-death existence has been astounding."
The first preview image, posted above, features Jean admitting she is dying during the Hellfire Gala massacre, but the mutant leader expresses more concern about what happened to the rest of the X-Men as she desperately tries to figure out a way to fix her unique predicament. Below, we have the second and third preview pages, which see Jean dive deep into some of her most iconic and tragic moments, starting from the beginning of her time with Charles Xavier on the X-Men. Readers can see more key moments in her life, including the death of her best friend, Annie Richardson, accepting Charles Xavier's offer to join the X-Men, suiting up with the team, meeting Wolverine, and dealing with the Phoenix Force.
Jean meets the X-Men from the past
Our final preview pages from "Jean Grey" #1 deal with Jean watching her younger self and the X-Men previously pulled through time, where teenage Jean deals with the complicated decision to wipe the minds of her fellow teammates in order to erase their knowledge of the future. The moment comes from the conclusion of the "All-New X-Men" storyline, where the young heroes from the 1960s made their way to the modern era's timeline alongside their future selves. The scene, which fans have never before seen, adds a new layer to the arc, with the time-displaced X-Men debating whether or not to keep their memories before ultimately erasing them at the end of the "Extermination" miniseries that concluded their adventure.
The X-Men discuss the potential head start it would give them in their current surroundings if they kept their knowledge of the future. Grey says having their memories intact would allow her to avoid becoming the Phoenix while also giving them an idea of who is really on their side. While they question the right decision, Jean and the team deal with their concerns about Professor X possibly reading their minds, as her teammates worry about him learning where they've been.
What's next for Jean Grey?
Louise Simonson describes Bernard Chang and Marcelo Maiolo's work on the book as "simply gorgeous." "Bernard Chang draws magnificent women beautifully. His visual storytelling has power and emotion — very important in this high-octane miniseries," Simonson said. "He pencils and inks his own gorgeous work, and he thinks in color when he composes his pages. His collaboration with colorist Marcelo Maiolo is a joy to behold."
In addition to the preview above, Looper has the exclusive first look at "Jean Grey" #4. The cover art, by Amy Reeder ("Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur"), features some of the most iconic Jeans from different timelines battling themselves while several versions of the hero reach out to the fire of the Phoenix Force. Check out the cover with the accompanying solicitation text below.
JEAN GREY'S GREATEST ENEMY!
The most powerful telepath on Earth still doesn't know the extent of her own mind. For months you've watched her relive her greatest traumas. Now the smoke clears...and the flame burns brighter than ever. All secrets are revealed in the finale of Louise Simonson and Bernard Chang's deep dive into the heart and mind of a beloved hero!
Where Jean's adventures will take her is shrouded in mystery. However, Simonson and the creative team exploring her past, present, and future should make for an interesting new chapter in the mutant's iconic history. "Jean Grey" #1 arrives in comic book shops and online retailers on August 23. The fourth and final issue of the upcoming book is set for a November 15 release.