Secret Invasion's Title Sequence Has Twitter Divided
The Marvel Cinematic Universe's next chapter is here in the form of "Secret Invasion" on Disney+, but it has only taken until the opening credits of the first episode for controversy to strike. While watching the series, fans quickly took notice that the visuals of the opening have an uncanny, abstract quality to them — as if they were AI-generated rather than created by an actual artist. Series director Ali Selim confirmed to Polygon that this technology was used to some extent to create the sequence, provoking quite the mixed reaction among viewers.
AI-generated art has been a hotly debated topic for some time now, as critics argue that these machine techniques simply aggregate data from human-produced art without the artists' consent to create new images and videos. As such, many people have decried "Secret Invasion's" use of the tools. "The 'Secret Invasion' credit sequence was made by AI, and it's immediately obvious, because it looks gross. Talk about getting off on the wrong foot," @Lons tweeted. Other users expressed similar disapproval with @TheFirstOkiro writing: "I really loved the first episode of 'Secret Invasion' but them using AI 'art' for their intro is just wack. Do better Marvel."
Opinions on Secret Invasion's intro run the gamut
Some "Secret Invasion" users noted that the AI-generated art in the intro sequence adheres to the overarching narrative of the show, as it centers around alien Skrulls disguising themselves and infiltrating human society. "AI bots steal work and pretend that they originated it. Just like how Skrulls infiltrate," @Tchalla_Fett wrote. While others understood the ostensible stylistic intent of the sequence, they still weren't happy about its usage. "I'm sorry but idc if using AI for the 'Secret Invasion' intro 'plays into the themes of the show' that's not a justifiable reason for being lazy and piggybacking off of other artists' stolen works," @darthwebhead tweeted.
Nonetheless, some fans have come out warmer on the use of AI for "Secret Invasion's" credits, characterizing it as a solid creative choice that hammers home the point of the show. "I like the use of AI art in the title card for 'Secret Invasion.' Works with how the Skrulls work," @AlexHilke tweeted. Some have even had an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the choice. "'Secret Invasion' having an AI (inspired?) opening credit sequence to drive home the fact that you can't trust what you're watching, because it looks real but it's not, is the coolest thing the MCU has ever done."