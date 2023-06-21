Secret Invasion's Title Sequence Has Twitter Divided

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's next chapter is here in the form of "Secret Invasion" on Disney+, but it has only taken until the opening credits of the first episode for controversy to strike. While watching the series, fans quickly took notice that the visuals of the opening have an uncanny, abstract quality to them — as if they were AI-generated rather than created by an actual artist. Series director Ali Selim confirmed to Polygon that this technology was used to some extent to create the sequence, provoking quite the mixed reaction among viewers.

AI-generated art has been a hotly debated topic for some time now, as critics argue that these machine techniques simply aggregate data from human-produced art without the artists' consent to create new images and videos. As such, many people have decried "Secret Invasion's" use of the tools. "The 'Secret Invasion' credit sequence was made by AI, and it's immediately obvious, because it looks gross. Talk about getting off on the wrong foot," @Lons tweeted. Other users expressed similar disapproval with @TheFirstOkiro writing: "I really loved the first episode of 'Secret Invasion' but them using AI 'art' for their intro is just wack. Do better Marvel."