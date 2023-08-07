Marvel's VFX Artists Assemble - Vote To Unionize Against Harsh Workplace Conditions

With the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on strike at the same time, the world is watching as the collective backbone of Hollywood demonstrates that enough is enough. Their demands include better pay, improved working conditions, and protection against the misuse of artificial intelligence, and they're willing to go above and beyond to secure them. Seemingly inspired by this near-unprecedented level of entertainment worker action, Marvel visual effects artists are well on their way to taking control of their careers as well.

As reported by Vulture, Marvel VFX artists are banding together in hopes of gaining union representation under the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. Marvel's on-set production crew consisting of over 50 workers is calling for this move with the hope that the election concerning their membership will take place by the end of August. "This is a historic first step for VFX workers coming together with a collective voice demanding respect for what we do," said Mark Patch, a VFX organizer for IATSE, who noted that for far too long, VFX artists haven't enjoyed the same protections and benefits as their fellow contributors to the entertainment landscape.

Should the vote go through and Marvel's team is accepted into IATSE, hopefully, it would mean the end of Marvel Studios' mistreatment of its VFX staff.