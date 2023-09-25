WGA And AMPTP Reach Deal To End Writers Strike
For months, members of the Writers Guild of America have taken to the streets in the form of a strike, hopeful to have their demands met by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Though it has seemed for some time that the AMPTP had no interest in coming to the negotiation table, it appears that both sides have not only conversed, but made headway in terms of a new union contract. Yes, it seems that at long last, the WGA and AMPTP have reached a deal, thus taking a huge step toward the end of the writers strike.
This news comes from Variety and the publication notes that the concrete details of the deal won't be made public just yet. "We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership," the WGA's negotiating committee explained. While it's evident that compromises had to be made during the negotiation process, if nothing else, the leadership of the WGA is at least satisfied with what this bargaining has brought to fruition. At the same time, don't expect this deal to instantaneously bring about the end of the strike.
Even though a deal seems to have been reached between the WGA and AMPTP, ratification still needs to happen. "To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorized to by the Guild. We are still on strike until then."
This deal won't end the WGA's strike just yet
The WGA officially kicked off its strike on May 2, demanding several different things for its latest contract. Among the most noteworthy demands were better pay, improved staffing practices, and protections against artificial intelligence, which has the potential to push human writers out of the film and television production process entirely. Even though these demands have been met in some form or fashion by the new contract, don't expect WGA members to set down their picket signs just yet.
A crucial part of the process to end the strike is for WGA members themselves to ratify the new deal. Only once that happens will the demonstrating stop, at least when it comes to the WGA. Let's not forget that the members of the SAG-AFTRA are still on strike, having kicked off their demonstrations on July 14. With them still on the picket line, Hollywood will effectively remain frozen until their demands are met as well.
We'll just have to wait and see what becomes of the WGA-AMPTP deal in the coming days, and if a similar agreement can be met between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA.