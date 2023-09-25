WGA And AMPTP Reach Deal To End Writers Strike

For months, members of the Writers Guild of America have taken to the streets in the form of a strike, hopeful to have their demands met by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Though it has seemed for some time that the AMPTP had no interest in coming to the negotiation table, it appears that both sides have not only conversed, but made headway in terms of a new union contract. Yes, it seems that at long last, the WGA and AMPTP have reached a deal, thus taking a huge step toward the end of the writers strike.

This news comes from Variety and the publication notes that the concrete details of the deal won't be made public just yet. "We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership," the WGA's negotiating committee explained. While it's evident that compromises had to be made during the negotiation process, if nothing else, the leadership of the WGA is at least satisfied with what this bargaining has brought to fruition. At the same time, don't expect this deal to instantaneously bring about the end of the strike.

Even though a deal seems to have been reached between the WGA and AMPTP, ratification still needs to happen. "To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorized to by the Guild. We are still on strike until then."