Ahsoka: How 'Bokken Jedi' In Episode 6 Connect Ezra Bridger To Luke Skywalker

Per the definition presented by Baylan Skoll in "Ahsoka" Episode 6, Ezra Bridger is a Bokken Jedi. Audiences have even seen him wield the very weapon that the term is named after. But some fans may be wondering if Luke Skywalker could also classify as a Bokken Jedi.

It's important to note that Luke, at least in the original depictions of his Jedi training under Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda, never wields a bokken saber. In fact, the iconic scene from "Star Wars: Episode 4 — A New Hope" in which Luke trains aboard the Millennium Falcon sees him using an actual lightsaber from the get-go. Despite that fact, Luke still fits the definition presented by Skoll. He was trained as a Jedi out in the wild, following the demise of the Jedi Order. In this sense, Ezra and Luke are connected by their shared past as Jedi who rose from the ashes of the Galactic Republic.

Of course, some may wonder whether other major "Star Wars" characters might classify as Bokken Jedi. There is certainly some credence to the argument that any Jedi who rises after the chronological events of "Star Wars: Episode 3 — Revenge of the Sith" is a Bokken Jedi. Nonetheless, it stands to reason that Luke's re-establishment of the New Jedi Order prior to "Star Wars: Episode 7 — The Force Awakens" serves as the end of the era of Bokken Jedi.