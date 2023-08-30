Ahsoka: Episode 2's Heartbreaking Homage To A Dead Jedi Explained
While "Ahsoka" may technically be a brand new "Star Wars" TV show, in practice it serves as a direct sequel to Disney XD cartoon "Star Wars Rebels," picking back up the stories of core characters like Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) for the first time since the "Rebels" finale. Accordingly, "Ahsoka" is full of references to "Rebels" both overt and subtle, including an homage to a Jedi that plays a big part in the latter series prior to his death in its final season.
As of "Rebels" Episode 1, Kanan Jarrus is Hera's second-in-command onboard the Ghost, which serves as a home base for the central group of protagonists throughout the show. When Ezra Bridger joins the Ghost crew, Kanan recognizes that he's force sensitive and becomes his Jedi mentor. Kanan eventually dies in "Rebels" Season 4, Episode 10 on a mission to save Hera, holding back an explosion that would otherwise have killed Hera and Ezra too.
Before Kanan sets off on the mission that takes his life, he uses a knife to cut off his medium-length hair in favor of a short cut that Hera jokes she hates when she sees it for the first time. In "Ahsoka" Episode 2, before leaving with Ahsoka to find Ezra (Eman Esfandi in live action), Sabine too cuts her hair short with a knife in a ritualistic kneeling position mirroring Kanan's "Rebels" scene.
Kanan's significance to Ahsoka
On the surface, the fact that Sabine Wren does the very same thing Kanan Jarrus did before dying seems indicative of a tragedy in Sabine's near future. Kanan's self-administered haircut preempted his death, and since Sabine is about to embark on a rescue mission just like Kanan, it stands to reason that she too will die in the process. Of course, the fact that this scene is so overtly symbolizing her death may ultimately serve as a red herring, leading viewers to believe she will die, only for her to survive some sort of life-threatening ordeal.
Furthermore, since he's a Jedi, some part of Kanan remains a part of the Force and could manifest later in "Ahsoka" as a Force Ghost. Perceptive viewers may have already caught Kanan's voice — courtesy of Freddie Prinze Jr. reprising his "Rebels" role — near the end of "Star Wars Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" when voices of Jedi from the franchise's past encourage Rey (Daisy Ridley) during her fight against Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).
Since every other member of the main "Rebels" cast — save for Zeb, who cameos in "The Mandalorian" Chapter 21, suggesting his future involvement — is a major part of "Ahsoka," it stands to reason that Kanan too might just manifest through the Force in a key moment, perhaps even to save Sabine from dying.