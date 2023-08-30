Ahsoka: Episode 2's Heartbreaking Homage To A Dead Jedi Explained

While "Ahsoka" may technically be a brand new "Star Wars" TV show, in practice it serves as a direct sequel to Disney XD cartoon "Star Wars Rebels," picking back up the stories of core characters like Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) for the first time since the "Rebels" finale. Accordingly, "Ahsoka" is full of references to "Rebels" both overt and subtle, including an homage to a Jedi that plays a big part in the latter series prior to his death in its final season.

As of "Rebels" Episode 1, Kanan Jarrus is Hera's second-in-command onboard the Ghost, which serves as a home base for the central group of protagonists throughout the show. When Ezra Bridger joins the Ghost crew, Kanan recognizes that he's force sensitive and becomes his Jedi mentor. Kanan eventually dies in "Rebels" Season 4, Episode 10 on a mission to save Hera, holding back an explosion that would otherwise have killed Hera and Ezra too.

Before Kanan sets off on the mission that takes his life, he uses a knife to cut off his medium-length hair in favor of a short cut that Hera jokes she hates when she sees it for the first time. In "Ahsoka" Episode 2, before leaving with Ahsoka to find Ezra (Eman Esfandi in live action), Sabine too cuts her hair short with a knife in a ritualistic kneeling position mirroring Kanan's "Rebels" scene.