What The Cast Of Ahsoka Looks Like In Real Life

The latest project in the "Star Wars" brand's ongoing shift to the small screen is "Ahsoka," which debuted on Disney+ in August 2023. It centers around the tragic titular character, who first appeared in the 2008 animated film "The Clone Wars" as the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker and quickly became one of the most popular characters in that galaxy far, far away. She was originally voiced in her animated form and various subsequent appearances by Ashley Eckstein. However, when Ahsoka made her full, non-cameo live-action debut in "The Mandalorian," she was portrayed by Rosario Dawson, who played her again in "The Book of Boba Fett" and continues to do so in "Ahsoka."

The rest of the characters in "Ahsoka" are a mix of new additions to the universe as well as returning favorites. Among the latter, some new actors are playing those characters for the first time, while others are encoring from previous movies and/or series. Like any "Star Wars" project, the characters are a mix of generally human-like characters, creatures with much more unique appearances, and of course, the good ol' droids. As such, some actors and their "Ahsoka" counterparts don't look that different from one another, while others are completely unrecognizable. Let's see what they all look like outside the realm of "Star Wars."