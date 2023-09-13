Who Plays Young Ahsoka Tano In Episode 5 & Why Does She Look So Familiar?

This article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 5, "Shadow Warrior"

"Ahsoka" Episode 5 sees the titular character get trapped in the World Between Worlds, where she catches up with some blasts from the past and gets into some lightsaber battles. During her time in the cosmic plane, she also travels back in time and relives one of her missions from the Clone Wars. The teenage Jedi spends time with her old master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), who gives her more training and reminds her that war has casualties. Ahsoka Tano still has her present-day thoughts and wisdom, but she isn't the grown-up version of the character that Rosario Dawson portrays on the Disney+ series.

Of course, some viewers might remember the young version of Ahsoka from shows and movies outside of the "Star Wars" franchise. The character is played by Ariana Greenblatt, a rising star who's appeared in everything from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to recent blockbusters about dinosaurs. Despite only being 16 years old, she's starting to build up a resume that some veteran actors would be proud to call their own. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of Greenblatt's other credits.