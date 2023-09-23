The Untold Truth Of The Creator

What happens when technology surpasses us? That's the question "The Creator," the latest film from "Godzilla" and "Rogue One" director Gareth Edwards, contemplates in depicting a far-off future where humanity and robots are at war. These mechanical beings were built to serve people, but now they threaten to usurp their fleshy makers. People like Joshua (John David Washington) are determined to keep fighting the robotic foes to the very end, but Joshua's discovery of a robotic child named Alfie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles) changes everything. His perception of the world is forever altered and he no longer wants to just destroy every robot he sees. Instead, Joshua wants to protect this kid and begins to see the world of artificial intelligence a little bit differently.

This storyline is filtered through the kind of big-scale action sequences and heavy doses of spectacle that Edwards has become famous for as a filmmaker. Realizing this original vision of the future, though, was no easy task. "The Creator" went through a lengthy development process and a long road to the big screen. The untold truth of this particular motion picture reflects all the time and care that went into its production and covers everything from cinematic inspirations to the struggle to hold down a release date. Even though it's a movie about robots, the untold truth of "The Creator" reflects the kind of dedication and thoughtfulness that could only come from human minds.